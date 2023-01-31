CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,023 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Shell by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 5,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Shell by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 178,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.
Shell Stock Performance
NYSE SHEL opened at $58.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $210.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Shell
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
