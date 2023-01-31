CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on EL. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $271.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.76 and a 200 day moving average of $242.27. The stock has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $324.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

