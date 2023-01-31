CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $574,000 Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 101.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at $119,013,791.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

