CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 98.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,482 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of General Motors by 198.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in General Motors by 191.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $219,049,000 after buying an additional 4,528,500 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $72,013,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 19.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,512,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 122.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,931,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.02.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

