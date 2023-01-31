CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,397,000 after purchasing an additional 429,519 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,839,000 after purchasing an additional 726,381 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,440,000 after purchasing an additional 994,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $168.93 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $180.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.