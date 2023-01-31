CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 79.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.05. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

