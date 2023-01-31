CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 1,376 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of LNC stock opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $76.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.