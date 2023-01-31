CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 176 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,248,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,134,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,656,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,026,000 after acquiring an additional 94,593 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 44.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,685,000 after purchasing an additional 433,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 4.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $298.89 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.20.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

