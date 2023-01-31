CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 9,845 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,933 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,845 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Shares of DVN opened at $62.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

