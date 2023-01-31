CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,460,000 after purchasing an additional 162,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,273,000 after buying an additional 42,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after acquiring an additional 152,896 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 817,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 25,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 792,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 128,859 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -513.25 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

