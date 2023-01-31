Carl Goyette Purchases 16,000 Shares of GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSE:GUR) Stock

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSE:GUR – Get Rating) Director Carl Goyette acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,898,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,695,443.

GURU Organic Energy Stock Performance

