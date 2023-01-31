Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Position Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $9,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $244.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.95. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $214.05 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

