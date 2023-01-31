Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 5,605.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.27% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 81,325 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 241,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 121,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $1,222,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 573,791 shares in the company, valued at $8,767,526.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 350,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $5,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,902,606 shares in the company, valued at $60,958,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $1,222,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 573,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,767,526.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 942,703 shares of company stock worth $14,867,756 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Further Reading

