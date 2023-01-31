CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CF Industries by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 540.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.34. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

