Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Clearfield Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $70.71 on Tuesday. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $134.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.36 and a 200 day moving average of $100.68.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.42. Clearfield had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $95.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearfield will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.
Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.
