Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Clearfield Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $70.71 on Tuesday. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $134.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.36 and a 200 day moving average of $100.68.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.42. Clearfield had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $95.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearfield will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clearfield by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,182,000 after acquiring an additional 177,488 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after acquiring an additional 151,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 178,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

