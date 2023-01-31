Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,800 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 177,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,028.0 days.
Cochlear Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CHEOF opened at $142.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.20. Cochlear has a 1-year low of $118.43 and a 1-year high of $172.50.
About Cochlear
