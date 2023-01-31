Commerce Bank Purchases 138 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Commerce Bank grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 633,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,430,000 after acquiring an additional 22,079 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 934.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $253.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.02.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.