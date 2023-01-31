Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Short Interest Update

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,960,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 8,690,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.5% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 87,089 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.