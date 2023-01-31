Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Inv LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 0.6% in the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 67,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Corning by 3.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Corning

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

