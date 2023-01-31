Creative Planning Acquires 11,984 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 155.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 143.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 2.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.12. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

