Creative Planning Acquires 5,502 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 72.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRP. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP stock opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

