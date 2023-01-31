Creative Planning Acquires 5,595 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Relx were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in Relx by 80.5% in the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 14,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 449,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 19,922 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 167,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Relx by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 249,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 44,279 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 27.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RELX. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.72) to GBX 2,770 ($34.21) in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($37.30) to GBX 2,950 ($36.43) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($27.17) to GBX 2,000 ($24.70) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.72) to GBX 2,810 ($34.70) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Relx Trading Up 0.8 %

About Relx

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

