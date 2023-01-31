Creative Planning Acquires 613 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 164,730 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,103,000. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 36.2% during the second quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 259,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,263,000 after acquiring an additional 68,980 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after buying an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $12,188,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total transaction of $1,001,347.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,657,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total transaction of $1,001,347.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,657,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total transaction of $752,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,975 shares of company stock worth $3,485,649 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE DECK opened at $420.35 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $430.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $395.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Several research firms recently commented on DECK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.31.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading

