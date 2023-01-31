Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $178.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.