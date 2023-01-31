Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 192.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,307,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $190.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.24. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.29. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.83 and a 1-year high of $327.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.80 by $6.90. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 473.08%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $3,783,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 485,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,863,789.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $3,783,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 485,615 shares in the company, valued at $91,863,789.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total value of $979,377.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,322 shares of company stock valued at $12,782,429. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.