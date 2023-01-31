Creative Planning Buys 2,993 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 621,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 36,477 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 58,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 611,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,977,000 after purchasing an additional 119,061 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53.

