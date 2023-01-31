Creative Planning Buys Shares of 15,205 iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44.

