Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.35% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GAL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $16,161,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 66.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

GAL stock opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $45.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.62.

