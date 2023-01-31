Creative Planning Decreases Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Creative Planning reduced its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $245.69 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $132.56 and a 12 month high of $522.80. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.99.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.90). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 348.42% and a negative net margin of 261.38%. The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.30 million. Research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -26.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

