Creative Planning Has $805,000 Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,170,000 after acquiring an additional 566,192 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 896.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,710,000 after purchasing an additional 434,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,217,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $21,799,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 1.0 %

CASY opened at $230.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.34. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.88.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

