Creative Planning Has $822,000 Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 72.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Webster Financial stock opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $63.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

