Creative Planning Has $830,000 Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 12.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 11.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 179.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Bill.com by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bill.com from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

BILL stock opened at $113.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $262.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.77 and its 200-day moving average is $128.47.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,139,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

