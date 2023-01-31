Creative Planning Has $856,000 Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,841 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in NetApp were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 237.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 183.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 457.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at $70,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,827. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,707 shares of company stock valued at $748,890. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.63.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

