Creative Planning Sells 1,937 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,011 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,077 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,611,000 after purchasing an additional 727,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 586,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

LYB stock opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.14.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.39.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

