Creative Planning Trims Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 433.3% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 397.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GSG opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

