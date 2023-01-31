CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Short Interest Update

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,880,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 10,480,000 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.77. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $1,023,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,107,713.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

