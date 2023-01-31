CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.47.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $101.37 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.19 and its 200-day moving average is $149.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $1,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,562.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

See Also

