D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 3,289 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 513,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,245,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $9,801,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 413,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.81%.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

