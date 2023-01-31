D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 621 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.
Shares of NOW stock opened at $442.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.61, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $403.10 and its 200 day moving average is $416.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $621.41.
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.
