D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.13% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after acquiring an additional 279,580 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,814,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 580,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,304,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,555,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 32,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.26.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.