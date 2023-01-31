D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. ING Groep NV grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 103,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,506 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 31.6% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 213.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 131,710 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 827.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 545.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 84,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83.

PEAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC).

