D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,375 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,709,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,651,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Biogen by 15.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,666,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,947,000 after acquiring an additional 227,008 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 48.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,293,000 after purchasing an additional 501,800 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.14.

BIIB opened at $285.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.34.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

