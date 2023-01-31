D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

SYF stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $45.56. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

