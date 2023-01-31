DCP Midstream, LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.

DCP Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. DCP Midstream has a payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DCP Midstream to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

DCP Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Equities research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DCP Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American National Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at $235,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the third quarter valued at $430,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,653.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

