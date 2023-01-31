Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,100 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 246,800 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek Logistics Partners

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 10,227 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $574,041.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,491,675.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,723 shares of company stock worth $826,958. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

Shares of DKL opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average of $52.39. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $64.46. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 143.27%. The company had revenue of $294.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.48 million. Analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 112.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

