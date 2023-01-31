Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires 218 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 376.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Best Buy by 242.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 150.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 45.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock opened at $86.38 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

