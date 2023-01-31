Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires Shares of 2,420 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 30.8% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,380 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 32,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 36.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $145.34 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

