Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys 720 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 65.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 273.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 663,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 485,712 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 345.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,977 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.02.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 30.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CG. StockNews.com upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

