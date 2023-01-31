Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys Shares of 7,389 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,389 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $65.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.75. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also

