Donoghue Forlines LLC Cuts Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 57,283 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504,602 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 132.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,681,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,584,000 after buying an additional 6,656,982 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $927,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,360 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 45.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,893,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,915,000 after buying an additional 2,765,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 733.7% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,678,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.9 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.75.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ET. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

